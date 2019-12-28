StrongHands Market Cap Reaches $648,895.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 94% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Coindeal. StrongHands has a total market cap of $648,895.00 and approximately $480.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,614,422,344 coins and its circulating supply is 16,201,227,990 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

