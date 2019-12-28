StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $239.00

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a market cap of $78,593.00 and $239.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00643072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,742,470 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial. The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes.

StrongHands Masternode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands Masternode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

