Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BiteBTC, HitBTC and COSS. During the last week, Substratum has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $1,001.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00185158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01299914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025711 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, Bitbns, COSS, Kyber Network, Tidex, OKEx, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

