Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Financial Group’s earnings. Summit Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Financial Group.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.95. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In related news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $46,614.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $78,822.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Financial Group (SMMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.