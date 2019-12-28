Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $103,781,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 253,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 63.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 119,704 shares during the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMLP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,858. The company has a market cap of $284.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.54. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.74 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMLP shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

