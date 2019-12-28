Sun Valley Gold LLC Purchases 334,900 Shares of Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) Stock

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 334,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$294,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,061,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,054,434.16.

Shares of TSE AKG remained flat at $C$1.13 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 382,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,389. Asanko Gold Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.