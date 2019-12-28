Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,853. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNDL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

