Suretly (SUR) Market Cap Hits $89,045.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $89,045.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.52 or 0.05875033 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,289 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

