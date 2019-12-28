Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Suzuki Motor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SZKMF remained flat at $$43.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.