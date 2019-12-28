SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.28. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $218.13.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

