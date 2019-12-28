Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,224.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $16,224.00 and $7,559.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. One Swapcoinz token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,478,175 tokens. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io.

Swapcoinz Token Trading

Swapcoinz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

