Swarm Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $5,052.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01297945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.