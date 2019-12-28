Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Swedbank stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,859. Swedbank has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

