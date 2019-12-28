SwftCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $1.43 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

