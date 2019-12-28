SwiftCash (SWIFT) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $56,942.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 110,541,193 coins and its circulating supply is 109,820,761 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.