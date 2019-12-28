Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $68.90 million and approximately $13.35 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00015182 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.01283562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

