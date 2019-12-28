Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given Media Sentiment Score of 4.00

News stories about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending very positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Switch’s ranking:

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 323,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,882. Switch has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 163.33, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,933 shares of company stock worth $5,296,356. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.