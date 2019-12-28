Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYMC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Symantec alerts:

NASDAQ SYMC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. 1,500,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,447. Symantec has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other Symantec news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $228,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 367,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,673,148.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $678,825. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Symantec by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 4.3% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Symantec by 31.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Symantec by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.