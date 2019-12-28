Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €85.64 ($99.58).

SY1 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €94.52 ($109.91) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.95. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

