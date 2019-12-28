Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 594,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 528,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 50,030 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

