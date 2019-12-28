Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE SNV remained flat at $$38.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,100. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,191,000 after purchasing an additional 846,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,019,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 583,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,252,000 after purchasing an additional 451,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,762,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,695,000 after purchasing an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

