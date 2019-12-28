Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittylicious, Livecoin and Tux Exchange. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $11.75 million and $167,529.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00588156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009855 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 573,289,246 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittylicious, YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.