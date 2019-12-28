T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth about $559,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,535,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $113,838,000 after buying an additional 616,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. 1,246,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

