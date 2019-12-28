TaaS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $300.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. TaaS has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $300.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and CoinExchange. In the last week, TaaS has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01299760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

