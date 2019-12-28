Tael Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Tael has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market cap of $9.45 million and $422,415.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $62.56, $45.75, $24.72 and $5.22.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tael Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.22, $119.16, $6.32, $45.75, $10.00, $24.72, $4.92, $13.96, $7.20, $34.91, $62.56 and $18.11. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

