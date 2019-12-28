Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

TSM stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 103,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $185,176,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after buying an additional 376,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

