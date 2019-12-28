TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.05.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 530,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,423. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,436,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

