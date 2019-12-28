Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.47 ($51.71).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Talanx stock opened at €44.42 ($51.65) on Friday. Talanx has a 12-month low of €29.04 ($33.77) and a 12-month high of €45.88 ($53.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.16.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

