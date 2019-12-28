Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter worth $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Talend by 24.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 246,951 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Talend by 1.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 141,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter worth $4,125,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLND traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. 95,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,570. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Talend has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $53.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

