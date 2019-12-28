Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 120.14 ($1.58).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Talktalk Telecom Group alerts:

In related news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

Shares of TALK stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 119.20 ($1.57). The stock had a trading volume of 809,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. Talktalk Telecom Group has a one year low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 38.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Talktalk Telecom Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.