Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns News Impact Score of 1.00

Headlines about Target (NYSE:TGT) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Target earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.21. 2,171,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,172. Target has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

