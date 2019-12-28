Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several analysts recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TRP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 102.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 95.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 222,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.