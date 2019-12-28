Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Tc Pipelines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tc Pipelines has a dividend payout ratio of 72.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tc Pipelines to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Tc Pipelines stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. 1,106,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. Scotiabank cut Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC set a $73.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

