TEAM (TokenStars) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $191,155.00 and approximately $5,654.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000901 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

