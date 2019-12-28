Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Lng Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 9.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 70.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,278 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 219,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Teekay Lng Partners has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Teekay Lng Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

