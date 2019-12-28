Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce earnings per share of $3.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $3.18. Teleflex posted earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Svb Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.60.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.11, for a total value of $2,535,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,587.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total value of $63,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $20,975,006. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Teleflex by 97.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Teleflex by 347.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $371.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $244.77 and a twelve month high of $376.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

