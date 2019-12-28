Tellor (TRB) Price Tops $4.10 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 38.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Tellor has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $124,965.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00055766 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 747,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 658,338 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.