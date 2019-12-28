TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Down 12.9% in December

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TU traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. 304,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,595. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TELUS has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $38.89.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in TELUS by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 15,911,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TELUS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,457,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,605,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TELUS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TELUS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,955,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,120,000 after acquiring an additional 121,028 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in TELUS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,478,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.