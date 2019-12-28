TenX Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, TenX has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, COSS and Livecoin. TenX has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $615,406.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,902,785 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, BigONE, Bithumb, Huobi, Kucoin, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, COSS, Livecoin, Gate.io, Cryptopia, BitBay, Cobinhood, Neraex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui, OKEx, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Bit-Z and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

