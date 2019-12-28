TERA One Day Trading Volume Tops $371,146.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. TERA has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $371,146.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. During the last week, TERA has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00186865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.01279950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120003 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

