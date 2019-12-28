Terracoin (TRC) Reaches Market Cap of $678,544.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 57.7% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $678,544.00 and approximately $630.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,390.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $208.12 or 0.02815234 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00521665 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020237 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

