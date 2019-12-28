Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 63% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $665,586.00 and $227.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 63% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,327.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.45 or 0.02815696 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00542051 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020473 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000511 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.