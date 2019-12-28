Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 128.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 253,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $58.21.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

