Tether (USDT) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.12 billion and approximately $25.28 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, MBAex and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, Cobinhood, MBAex, IDCM, DigiFinex, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, BigONE, Upbit, BtcTurk, Kraken, QBTC, OKEx, Instant Bitex, BitForex, Kryptono, C2CX, BitMart, Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Iquant, ABCC, Bit-Z, TDAX, DragonEX, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, IDAX, Gate.io, Liqui, UEX, B2BX, Poloniex, Huobi, Bitfinex, Trade By Trade, CoinEx, FCoin, HitBTC, Exmo, EXX, Coinut, CoinBene, Bittrex, Binance, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

