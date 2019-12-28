Tether (USDT) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00013684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, LBank, UEX and Bit-Z. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.18 billion and $26.01 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01285056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinut, TOPBTC, DragonEX, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Kraken, Instant Bitex, Trade By Trade, CoinBene, ZB.COM, BitMart, UEX, BigONE, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Iquant, FCoin, CoinTiger, BTC-Alpha, Binance, IDCM, Cobinhood, MBAex, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Exmo, OOOBTC, Bibox, EXX, BitForex, B2BX, BtcTurk, C2CX, IDAX, LBank, Kucoin, Liqui, CoinEx, ChaoEX, OKEx, QBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, Huobi, DigiFinex, TDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

