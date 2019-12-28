Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Down 10.2% in December

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $47,679,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,298,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,476,000 after buying an additional 564,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after buying an additional 488,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,676,000 after buying an additional 474,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. 639,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,667. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

