Tezos (XTZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $38.64 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00018670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $948.06 million and approximately $38.64 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003660 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

