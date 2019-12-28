Thar Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $350.00 (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Thar Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Thar Token has a market cap of $89,090.00 and $350.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thar Token has traded up 63.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00031370 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003875 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

THAR is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

