The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDCO shares. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

MDCO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $84.78. 1,456,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,498. The Medicines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.11.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Medicines will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDCO. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at $24,399,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 534,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,438,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,297,000 after purchasing an additional 460,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at $16,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at $12,890,000.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

