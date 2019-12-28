The Voyager Token Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Cobinhood, Binance and HitBTC. Over the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00185042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.01298700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, CoinExchange, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Livecoin, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.